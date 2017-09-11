California sues Trump over DACA: ‘We don't bait and switch in this country’

More Videos 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' Pause 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:44 What happens to your brain on opioids 1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 2:07 Watch Sacramento bishop speak out against Trump's DACA cancellation 1:32 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:07 Midtown Association steps up efforts to serve the homeless 2:04 Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state 0:26 Sacramento firefighters extinguish huge flames in aftermath of Saturday's I-5 wrong-way driver wreck 0:36 Check out the lava lake as moon rises at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he was prepared to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com