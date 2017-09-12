Should we restrict white nationalist demonstrations? California Democrats say yes

More Videos 1:16 Placer County homeless increase in latest count Pause 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:32 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 1:16 Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover 0:55 Tower Bridge Dinner menu unveiled at preview 2:45 Born 4 months early - and weighing 1 pound, 4.5 ounces - Leni beats odds, survives in Sacramento 0:58 'You have to prove yourself': Sam Kinsey III gets a scholarship from the Grant High Alumni Association 1:07 Man leaves gate all busted up at Sacramento Police facility Video Link copy Embed Code copy

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard McClatchy

