More Videos

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

Pause
'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 1:03

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:32

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 1:34

6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Tower Bridge Dinner menu unveiled at preview 0:55

Tower Bridge Dinner menu unveiled at preview

Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover 1:16

Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover

Born 4 months early - and weighing 1 pound, 4.5 ounces - Leni beats odds, survives in Sacramento 2:45

Born 4 months early - and weighing 1 pound, 4.5 ounces - Leni beats odds, survives in Sacramento

Man leaves gate all busted up at Sacramento Police facility 1:07

Man leaves gate all busted up at Sacramento Police facility

Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee
Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

California’s poverty rate remains nation’s highest

By Jim Miller

jmiller@sacbee.com

September 12, 2017 5:04 PM

One in five Californians lives in poverty, the highest rate in the country, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The “Supplemental Poverty Measure,” factors in cost of living and shows a stubbornly high share of Golden State residents in poverty even as the national rate has dropped slightly.

Under the methodology, an estimated 20.4 percent of Californians lived below the poverty line in a three-year average of 2014, 2015 and 2016. That is virtually unchanged from the 20.6 percent average for 2013, 2014 and 2015, according to Tuesday’s release.

Nationwide, 14.7 percent of people lived in poverty under the supplemental measure during the latest three-year average. That is down slightly from 15.1 percent for the previous three years.

Experts said California’s higher supplemental rate reflects the impact of higher housing prices and other costs. “Californians are more likely to be poor than residents in any other state,” said Sara Kimberlin, senior policy analyst at the California Budget and Policy Center.

Under the official poverty measure, meanwhile, 14.5 percent of California residents live in poverty, down from 15 percent. That is 16th highest in the state and slightly above the 13.7 percent nationwide average in 2016.

A separate census release Tuesday showed that the percentage of California residents without health insurance dropped to 7.3 percent in 2016, down from 17.2 percent in 2013. That ranks 23rd nationwide, below the national average, but well above 2.5 percent uninsured rate for Massachusetts.

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert