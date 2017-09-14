Some women are stocking up on birth control or switching to IUD's amid fears of birth control becoming more difficult to get.
Some women are stocking up on birth control or switching to IUD's amid fears of birth control becoming more difficult to get. Kirk McKoy Los Angeles Times
Some women are stocking up on birth control or switching to IUD's amid fears of birth control becoming more difficult to get. Kirk McKoy Los Angeles Times
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Your boss couldn’t fire you for using birth control under California bill

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

September 14, 2017 11:40 AM

How Californians manage their reproductive health may soon be protected in the workplace.

Assembly Bill 569, which the Assembly sent to Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday in a 45-13 vote, would prohibit employers from punishing workers who use birth control, get an abortion or make other reproductive health decisions they disagree with.

Supporters, such as co-sponsor NARAL Pro-Choice California, argue women should not be judged for their private health choices. They point to examples like Teri James, who in 2012 was allegedly fired from her job at San Diego Christian College for getting pregnant out of wedlock.

“It’s an issue of basic health, privacy and worker rights,” Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, the San Diego Democrat who carried the measure, said.

Business groups, including the California Chamber of Commerce, oppose the measure for opening another avenue of potential litigation. Some Catholic and other religious organizations raised objections that it would infringe upon their freedom to practice their faith as they choose.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders 2:10

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert