More Videos

Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom 1:34

Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

Pause
Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders 2:10

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders

Placer County homeless increase in latest count 1:16

Placer County homeless increase in latest count

NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill 0:37

NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump 2:13

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump

Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls 1:20

Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento 0:33

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento

Meet best-selling author Jamie Ford 2:01

Meet best-selling author Jamie Ford

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State 2:00

Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State

  • Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

    Democratic Gavin Newsom started off his political career on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Now he's running for governor.

Democratic Gavin Newsom started off his political career on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Now he's running for governor. Hawken Miller The Sacramento Bee
Democratic Gavin Newsom started off his political career on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Now he's running for governor. Hawken Miller The Sacramento Bee
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Jobs and health care on voters’ minds heading into California governor’s race

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

September 14, 2017 8:00 PM

California voters say jobs and the economy, health care, crime and immigration policies are among their most pressing concerns heading into a year in which they will elect a replacement for Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

In a race in which many voters have yet to engage, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom – a Democrat from San Francisco – continues to lead next year’s contest for governor with support from 26 percent of likely voters, according to the latest survey from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

In a virtual tie for second place are businessman John Cox, 11 percent, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, 10 percent, and Assemblyman Travis Allen, 9 percent. Villaraigosa is a Democrat, while Cox and Allen are Republicans.

Under the state’s election system, the top two candidates in June will advance to the fall runoff regardless of party.

While most of the candidates’ standings changed little over the last two statewide surveys, Villaraigosa’s share of support dropped by seven percentage points over the May poll.

Democrats John Chiang, the state treasurer, and Delaine Eastin, a former state school’s chief, trailed the pack at 7 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

“Voters are only giving casual attention to the governor’s race at this stage,” said poll director Mark DiCamillo, noting the one-third of likely voters that remain undecided on a candidate.

DiCamillo provided 20 issues and asked respondents to select their top priorities. The first four were followed by state spending, housing costs, taxes, water, the environment, K-12 schools, climate change, race relations, the state’s new gas tax law to fund road and highway repairs, equal pay for women and the affordability of college.

Lower down the list were reforming the state’s public employee pension system, reducing income inequality and, last at No. 20, the state’s high-speed rail project, a priority of Brown, who has yet to endorse in the race.

Among Newsom’s supporters, the top issues are health care, climate change and environmental policies, while the leading issues for Villaraigosa’s backers are the economy and jobs, health care policies and race relations.

Cox loyalists list crime and law enforcement, the economy and jobs and immigration. Allen’s supporters identify state spending, immigration and crime and law enforcement as their priorities.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert