Jobs and health care on voters’ minds heading into California governor’s race

More Videos 1:34 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom Pause 2:10 Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders 1:16 Placer County homeless increase in latest count 0:37 NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 2:13 Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump 1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls 0:33 Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento 2:01 Meet best-selling author Jamie Ford 2:00 Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom Democratic Gavin Newsom started off his political career on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Now he's running for governor. Democratic Gavin Newsom started off his political career on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Now he's running for governor. Hawken Miller The Sacramento Bee

Democratic Gavin Newsom started off his political career on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Now he's running for governor. Hawken Miller The Sacramento Bee