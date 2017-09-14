Efforts to control California housing costs clear the Assembly after tight vote

0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills Pause

1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

1:34 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

1:16 Placer County homeless increase in latest count

2:10 Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders

1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

1:10 Dogs descend on California Capitol to lobby for crackdown on puppy mills

1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

0:33 Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento