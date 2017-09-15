Later start times at California middle and high schools falls short in Legislature

More Videos

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

Pause
'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:09

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 1:03

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover 1:16

Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover

What happens to your brain on opioids 2:44

What happens to your brain on opioids

Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom 1:34

Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017) 1:16

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017)

Placer County homeless increase in latest count 1:16

Placer County homeless increase in latest count

NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill 0:37

NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

  • Students can sleep in thanks to later start times at Davis middle schools

    Davis eighth-grader Susannah Costello, 14, explains why she prefers the later start time at Ralph Waldo Emerson Junior High School.

Davis eighth-grader Susannah Costello, 14, explains why she prefers the later start time at Ralph Waldo Emerson Junior High School. Loretta Kalb The Sacramento Bee
Davis eighth-grader Susannah Costello, 14, explains why she prefers the later start time at Ralph Waldo Emerson Junior High School. Loretta Kalb The Sacramento Bee
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Later start times at California middle and high schools falls short in Legislature

By Taryn Luna and Christopher Cadelago

tluna@sacbee.com

September 15, 2017 11:57 AM

California lawmakers have rejected a bill to delay school start times, but the measure will likely resurface in January.

Senate Bill 328 would have pushed back the beginning of the school day to 8:30 a.m. for middle and high school students at public and charter schools across the state.

But the measure faltered badly in the Assembly late Thursday, and it’s author, Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, said Friday that he was giving up for the year. “It’s coming back in January.” he said.

Portantino introduced the bill to offset sleep deprivation among young people, which studies have linked to tardiness, bad grades and depression. He’s cited an American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement that says delaying school start times is an effective countermeasure to chronic sleep loss and offers physical, mental and academic benefits to students.

The California School Boards Association, the leading opponent of the bill, argues that local school boards should be in control of start times and that a one-size-fits-all approach will not work for all 3,000 secondary schools in the state. The association says the bill will increase the need for supervision before school, create hardships for working families and wreak havoc on schools that purposely stagger start times to meet student demand for bus transportation. Rural districts could apply for a waiver to postpone implementation.

Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert