Time for California to get moving on universal health care bill, Gavin Newsom says

Gavin Newsom: 'No reason to wait around' on universal health care in California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, gave a full-throated endorsement of Senate Bill 562, a proposed universal health care bill that stalled in the Legislature because Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said it lacked a financing plan. Newsom, running for governor in 2018, was speaking to the annual convention of the California Nurses Association Union in San Francisco on Sept. 22, 2017. The group has endorsed him. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, gave a full-throated endorsement of Senate Bill 562, a proposed universal health care bill that stalled in the Legislature because Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said it lacked a financing plan. Newsom, running for governor in 2018, was speaking to the annual convention of the California Nurses Association Union in San Francisco on Sept. 22, 2017. The group has endorsed him. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

