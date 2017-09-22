Russians scanned California election systems in 2016, state officials learn

Russian entities attempted to hack into California election systems last year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told state officials Friday, prompting Secretary of State Alex Padilla to complain that officials had not shared the information earlier.
“Today, my office was informed for the first time by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that `Russian cyber actors’ `scanned’ California’s Internet-facing systems in 2016,” Padilla said in a statement. “Our office actively monitors scanning activity as part of our routine cyber security protocols. We have no information or evidence that our systems have been breached in any way or that any voter information was compromised.
“It is completely unacceptable that it has taken DHS over a year to inform our office of Russian scanning of our systems, despite our repeated requests for information,” Padilla added. “The practice of withholding critical information from elections officials is a detriment to the security of our elections and our democracy.”
