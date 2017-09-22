Russians scanned California election systems in 2016, state officials learn

More Videos 1:07 Bernie Sanders thanks John McCain on health care in San Francisco Pause 1:02 Gavin Newsom: 'No reason to wait around' on universal health care in California 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 1:23 Protesters disrupt Republican Congressman Tom McClintock town hall 0:15 Eric Garcetti won't say if he's running for governor 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:37 California lawmakers tackle Donald Trump and student hunger in resolutions 1:27 California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill 0:47 Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

California electors want investigation into Russian hacking December 2016: Christine Pelosi, the daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, calls for inquiry into Russian hacking and any collusion between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign. December 2016: Christine Pelosi, the daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, calls for inquiry into Russian hacking and any collusion between Russian operatives and the Trump campaign. The California Channel

