Want to win the lottery? Some places pay out more than others

1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech Pause

2:44 Student debt is on the rise in the U.S.

2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from

1:10 Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival

1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals