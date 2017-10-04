Want to win the lottery? Some places pay out more than others

More Videos

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 1:25

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech

Pause
Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 2:44

Student debt is on the rise in the U.S.

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

Where greenhouse gases come from 1:07

Where greenhouse gases come from

Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods 1:10

Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Giant pumpkin heads to festival 1:24

Giant pumpkin heads to festival

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right' 1:47

Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right'

  • Powerball players plan altrustic giving

    Powerball players interviewed in South Land Park last year struck an altruistic tone when asked about what they'd do with a $1.5 billion jackpot.

Powerball players interviewed in South Land Park last year struck an altruistic tone when asked about what they'd do with a $1.5 billion jackpot. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee
Powerball players interviewed in South Land Park last year struck an altruistic tone when asked about what they'd do with a $1.5 billion jackpot. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Want to win the lottery? Some places pay out more than others

By Jim Miller

jmiller@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 12:01 AM

When it comes to California Lottery numbers, “1021295” could be in a winning league of its own.

It isn’t a combination of lucky Powerball, Mega Millions or Fantasy 5 digits. That’s the ID for the business that’s sold the most big-dollar winning lottery tickets since 2009, according to several years of prize data provided to The Sacramento Bee.

Primm Valley Lotto in Nipton sold 670 $600-and-up winning lottery tickets from 2009 through late summer of this year, totaling almost $28 million in payouts.

Located on the edge of the Mojave Desert along Interstate 15, the business is a short drive from Nevada, where scratch and lottery tickets are not available. Many Silver State residents buy tickets there, and often spend hours in line when jackpots are high. In second place was Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, which sold 649 winning tickets during that time.

The businesses are among thousands of restaurants, doughnut shops, gas stations and other retailers that are the backbone of the voter-approved California Lottery franchise. In return, retailers get a commission on winning tickets and other bonuses.

Some lottery retailers stand out for total prizes paid out.

A 7-Eleven in Chino Hills has sold 73 $600-and-up lottery tickets totaling more than $247 million in winnings, for an average prize of more than $247,000. Skewing that average, though, is that one of the winning tickets represented a share of last year’s $1.6 billion Powerball bonanza.

Mae and Marvin Acosta of Eastvale, in Riverside County, had purchased their winning ticket in January 2016, but didn’t come forward for several months, according to a lottery press release. They got their financial affairs in order before claiming $247,095,596 in prize money after federal taxes. The winning ticket also earned the store owners a $1 million payday.

Lottery ticket sales, meanwhile, continue their post-recession rebound.

In the budget year that ended last June, the lottery sold $6.4 billion in tickets and paid out $4.1 billion in prizes. That compares to $4.37 billion in sales and about $2.6 billion in prizes in 2011-12.

Since the 1984 campaign that legalized it, the lottery’s main selling point has been that it generates money for schools.

From October 1985 through mid-2016, the lottery has raised almost $31 billion for education, including about $1.59 billion in the budget year ending June 30, 2016. That represents about 2.5 percent of state and local funding for K-12 schools in 2016-17.

Data Tracker is a regular feature that breaks down the numbers behind today’s news. Explore more trends at sacbee.com/datatracker.

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert