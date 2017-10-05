Edwin Valdez, 21, with his twin sisters Iridiun, center, Jennifer and parents Francisco and Luz Elena in their Sacramento home on Friday, Aug. 4. The Valdez children are college students, Edwin can petition for green cards for his undocumented parents, and is a proponent of keeping the current relative-centric system.
California landlords can’t threaten undocumented tenants anymore

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

October 05, 2017 11:27 AM

California landlords can’t threaten undocumented immigrant tenants under legislation Gov. Jerry Brown signed Thursday.

Assemblyman David Chiu’s AB 291, known as the Immigrant Tenant Protection Act, bolsters state law to shield immigrants from intimidation and retaliation in their homes.

It will prohibit landlords from disclosing tenants’ immigration status and bar landlords from threatening to report tenants to immigration authorities.

Chiu argues that tenants should not have to “live in fear” because they’re immigrants or refugees. He cited the legal uncertainty over young immigrants who were brought to the county illegally but have been educated here and hold down jobs as one of several reasons for the legislation.

“Trump’s escalating war on immigrants is ripping apart families and mass deportations could be our new reality,” Chiu said recently.

“This bill will deter the small minority of landlords who unscrupulously take advantage of the real or perceived immigration status of their tenants to engage in abusive acts.”

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

