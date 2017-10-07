More Videos

  • The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress

    Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today.

Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today.
Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Kamala Harris is hitting another presidential battleground – to help a Senate colleague

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

October 07, 2017 9:16 AM

Sen. Kamala Harris will travel next month to another key presidential battleground to raise money for a Democratic colleague.

The California senator will be in Florida as a special guest of Sen. Bill Nelson for a Nov. 3 lunch reception, according to an invitation obtained by The Sacramento Bee.

The event in Jacksonville is part of a multistop fundraising swing though the state, with plans to appear alongside Nelson in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Harris’ upcoming trip follows closely her five fundraisers with Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, with receptions in Columbus, Cincinnati and Shaker Heights.

A rising star and regular on shortlists of possible 2020 contenders, she also will head to Rhode Island as a guest of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for an Oct. 27 fundraiser benefiting his upcoming reelection bid.

The appearances in swing states allow her to meet and forge relationships with Democratic players, including influential donors and party leaders.

Harris, the former California attorney general and district attorney in San Francisco, has been selective about her out-of-state travel in her first year. But she’s increasingly become one of the party’s ascendent ambassadors as her national profile has grown.

Early in the year, she drew attention for her speech at the Women’s March in Washington. She garnered more notice a few months later when she was interrupted by colleagues twice in two weeks while questioning Senate witnesses, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

She’s raised nearly $500,000 online for Senate colleagues up for reelection in 2018, with the average donation coming in at $18. Harris also has raised hundreds of thousands for hurricane relief, and signed money raising pitches for MoveOn’s audience of millions, among other progressive groups.

Her receptions with Nelson, who is expected to face a challenge from Republican Gov. Rick Scott, won’t be her first brush with state party leaders. Last summer, she addressed Florida’s delegation at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

