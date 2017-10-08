De León tangles with Feinstein over her signature issue – gun control

More Videos 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa Pause 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 2:10 Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 1:54 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa 1:19 President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare' 1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 2:32 Watch Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck & more battle it out in the new trailer for 'Justice League' 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 0:13 Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. C-SPAN

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. C-SPAN