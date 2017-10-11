California youth serving life will get possibility of parole

1:24 Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says Pause

1:03 Eric Garcetti still mulling run for governor

1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods

0:53 This disabled vet is out of the company he bought into with his Veterans Affairs disability pension

1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

2:13 Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump

0:15 Eric Garcetti won't say if he's running for governor

1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon