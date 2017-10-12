California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill
Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, a Democratic assemblywoman from San Diego, celebrates the signing of her diaper bill at a ceremony with Gov. Jerry Brown in Sacramento on Oct. 11, 2017. The measure provides subsidies to poor mothers to buy diapers.
Christopher Cadelagoccadelago@sacbee.com
More Videos
1:03
California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill
1:22
Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California'
1:33
'It's not over,' Jerry Brown says of fire devastation
1:03
Eric Garcetti still mulling run for governor
1:37
Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'
2:14
Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give
0:42
Hillary Clinton: Fake news says I’m 'the most amazing serial killer you’ve ever met'
1:26
Clinton wanted to confront 'looming' Trump during second debate
0:51
Hillary Clinton: 'This is a new kind of Cold War'
0:19
Mike Pence watches sparks fly at tax event
1:58
The education of Antonio Villaraigosa
1:25
Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech