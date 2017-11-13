CalPERS wants broke cities to deliver bad news to out-of-luck pensioners

More Videos 0:21 World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says Pause 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:03 Check out the intense competition at the Spartan Race obstacle course 1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 0:52 See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area 0:36 Garrett Temple on African American History museum visit: 'It made me speechless' 1:09 'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 2:01 Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988) 1:21 Fast is an understatement: Meet Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse California's two major public pension systems are underfunded and are asking local governments to pay more. Critics want to reduce benefits, while others say policymakers should allow time for recent changes to take hold. California's two major public pension systems are underfunded and are asking local governments to pay more. Critics want to reduce benefits, while others say policymakers should allow time for recent changes to take hold. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

California's two major public pension systems are underfunded and are asking local governments to pay more. Critics want to reduce benefits, while others say policymakers should allow time for recent changes to take hold. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee