‘I hate everything.’ Is Jerry Brown enjoying himself in Europe?

More Videos 1:03 Check out the intense competition at the Spartan Race obstacle course Pause 0:21 World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says 0:36 Garrett Temple on African American History museum visit: 'It made me speechless' 1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:09 'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:21 Fast is an understatement: Meet Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 0:52 See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area 2:01 Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988) 1:55 Watch protesters interrupt Gov. Jerry Brown during climate talk 0:51 'Large worldwide carbon trading system' is goal, Jerry Brown says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says California Gov. Jerry Brown, during an interview at his hotel in Bonn, Germany, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, speaks about climate change and need to reduce coal consumption. California Gov. Jerry Brown, during an interview at his hotel in Bonn, Germany, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, speaks about climate change and need to reduce coal consumption. Christopher Cadelago ccadelago@sacbee.com

California Gov. Jerry Brown, during an interview at his hotel in Bonn, Germany, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, speaks about climate change and need to reduce coal consumption. Christopher Cadelago ccadelago@sacbee.com