Forget Donald Trump. Can anybody solve climate change?

More Videos 2:31 Jerry Brown is bringing guest books to California Pause 0:21 World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says 0:52 See how sea-level rise could affect the San Francisco Bay Area 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:19 'What are we going to do with people who no longer have a home?' 1:55 Watch protesters interrupt Gov. Jerry Brown during climate talk 0:58 Packed crowd turns out for Imagine Justice Concert 0:34 Dog the Bounty Hunter: 'Poor people don't break the law' 0:44 California partners with Mexico and Canada on climate change Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

‘We all have to wake up’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says Gov. Jerry Brown conducts an interview in Germany on Nov. 11, 2017. The California Democrat visited the city of Bonn for UN climate talks after touring Europe to bring attention to global warming. Gov. Jerry Brown conducts an interview in Germany on Nov. 11, 2017. The California Democrat visited the city of Bonn for UN climate talks after touring Europe to bring attention to global warming. Christopher Cadelago ccadelago@sacbee.com

Gov. Jerry Brown conducts an interview in Germany on Nov. 11, 2017. The California Democrat visited the city of Bonn for UN climate talks after touring Europe to bring attention to global warming. Christopher Cadelago ccadelago@sacbee.com