Ball, Plunkett, Spielberg head to California Hall of Fame

By Dan Smith

dssmith@sacbee.com✔

November 14, 2017 1:36 PM

Comedian Lucille Ball, former Oakland Raiders and Stanford University quarterback Jim Plunkett and moviemaker Steven Spielberg are among the latest class of California Hall of Fame inductees, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Tuesday.

Other inductees include:

Susan Desmond-Hellmann, bioscienist

Mabel McKay, Native American artist and activist

Mario J. Molina, Nobel Prize recipient and atmospheric chemist

Gary Snyder, poet

Michael Tilson Thomas, musician

Warren Winiarski, vintner

“These Californians represent the dynamic spirit and imagination that is the hallmark of the Golden State,” Brown said in a statement. “Their exceptional skill and craft enrich our culture and inspire us all.”

Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, make the selections each year, a tradition begun 11 years ago by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and first lady Maria Shriver. The current class will join 104 previous inductees.

The induction ceremony is set for the California Museum in Sacramento on Dec. 5.

  • Live at 2016 California Hall of Fame induction: Red carpet and interviews

    The Sacramento Bee's Taryn Luna went live at the California Museum for the annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Here is her video featuring the red carpet arrivals and interviews.

Live at 2016 California Hall of Fame induction: Red carpet and interviews

The Sacramento Bee's Taryn Luna went live at the California Museum for the annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Here is her video featuring the red carpet arrivals and interviews.

Taryn Luna The Sacramento Bee

Dan Smith: 916-321-5249, @DanielSnowSmith

