Ball, Plunkett, Spielberg head to California Hall of Fame

Comedian Lucille Ball, former Oakland Raiders and Stanford University quarterback Jim Plunkett and moviemaker Steven Spielberg are among the latest class of California Hall of Fame inductees, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Tuesday.
Other inductees include:
Susan Desmond-Hellmann, bioscienist
Mabel McKay, Native American artist and activist
Mario J. Molina, Nobel Prize recipient and atmospheric chemist
Gary Snyder, poet
Michael Tilson Thomas, musician
Warren Winiarski, vintner
“These Californians represent the dynamic spirit and imagination that is the hallmark of the Golden State,” Brown said in a statement. “Their exceptional skill and craft enrich our culture and inspire us all.”
Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, make the selections each year, a tradition begun 11 years ago by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and first lady Maria Shriver. The current class will join 104 previous inductees.
The induction ceremony is set for the California Museum in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
Dan Smith: 916-321-5249, @DanielSnowSmith
