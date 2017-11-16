Sacramento police close sexual misconduct investigation into California assemblyman

Sacramento police on Thursday closed their investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct by Assemblyman Devon Mathis without bringing charges against the Visalia Republican.

“Detectives were unable to substantiate that a crime occurred,” Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew wrote in an email. “At this time the case has been closed.”

Earlier Thursday, Matthew confirmed that the case was still open. She announced it had been closed after The Bee reported her earlier comments. She added that the department was not able to discuss the investigation further “due to the nature of the allegations.”

In a statement, Mathis said he was “grateful that this investigation has been completed and has proven what I have known to be true from the beginning.”

“These allegations were false and politically motivated,” he said. “I chose to wait it out to protect the innocent women my political adversaries were willing to jeopardize the reputations of but I knew the truth would prevail. I am appreciative of my friends and supporters who believed in me throughout this process.”

Sacramento police began investigating the alleged misconduct last month after it was reported by Joseph Turner, a controversial conservative activist in Southern California who runs a nationalist, anti-immigration advocacy group. Turner – who has been targeting Republicans, such as Mathis, who voted in July to renew California’s cap-and-trade program – recounted on his website an incident involving Mathis and unnamed legislative staff member, citing two anonymous sources.

The Bee is not naming the woman, who previously declined to comment through her current employer.

Turner said Sacramento police never contacted him or the two sources for his blog post, which he gave to law enforcement.

“Did authorities interview the victim and did she provide any information that there wasn’t a crime?” he said. “I would like to understand how an investigation can be completed without speaking to the sources who have provided the information.”

Earlier this week, Turner provided emails to The Bee asking him to participate in an Assembly investigation of the Mathis allegations. A spokesman said he could not specifically comment on whether the Assembly is conducting an investigation.