California businesses push for 2017 immigration fix in Congress, but hopes fade

More Videos 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says Pause 0:53 California senators celebrate historic minimum wage vote 1:07 Sikhs campaign against racism 0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense' 1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking 1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban 1:06 Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:52 Catch the intense waves washing ashore in North Lake Tahoe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement President Donald Trump told reporters before he left for Florida on Sept. 14, 2017 that funding "The Wall" would come after a plan for DACA but also said that samples of the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico were being constructed. President Donald Trump told reporters before he left for Florida on Sept. 14, 2017 that funding "The Wall" would come after a plan for DACA but also said that samples of the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico were being constructed. The White House

President Donald Trump told reporters before he left for Florida on Sept. 14, 2017 that funding "The Wall" would come after a plan for DACA but also said that samples of the proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico were being constructed. The White House