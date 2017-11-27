More Videos

Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 09:38 AM

Facing mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra on Monday announced that he would resign immediately rather than serve out the remaining nine months of his term.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, the Los Angeles Democrat said he would not wait for the outcome of a legislative investigation into the allegations to resign.

“I did not want to undermine the credibility of any accusers so that each of us would have access to a fair due process. I believed in our system of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and that the truth would come out clearing my name and reputation,” he wrote. “But clearly, the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ has been temporarily lost in a hurricane of political opportunism among the self-righteous in my case – to the detriment of both the accuser and the accused.”

Bocanegra originally declared last week that he would not run for re-election next year, shortly before the Los Angeles Times published a story where six women accused Bocanegra of sexually harassing or assaulting them during his time as a Capitol staffer and lawmaker.

But his legislative colleagues have placed increasing public pressure on Bocsanegra to step aside sooner than the Sept. 1, 2018, resignation date he set for himself.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced an independent investigation of the allegations, and said he would move to expel Bocanegra if they were substantiated. Several Democratic Assembly members, including Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens and Todd Gloria and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego, called on him to resign immediately.

In his Facebook post, Bocanegra said his “original intention” was to resign immediately, but he did not want his district to be without representation in the upcoming legislative session. He said he changed his mind upon “further reflection during the recent holiday weekend.”

“By doing so I hope the community will have a new representative sooner rather than later,” he wrote. “Furthermore, it is my hope that in taking this action we can help clear the path so that women and men who have been truly victims of sexual assault and workplace harassment can step forward and get justice for any crimes committed against them. While I am not guilty of any such crimes, I am admittedly not perfect.

“I sincerely hope that my decision to resign immediately does not embolden those who are using this serious problem in our society to advance their own personal political gain, rather it is my hope that this action can instead help to widen the doors for victims of sexual assault and workplace harassment to find justice and solace,” he added.

Seven women have now come forward with experiences of sexual misconduct by Bocanegra. Last month, longtime Capitol staff member Elise Flynn Gyore shared publicly, including with The Bee, that she was groped by Bocanegra at a public event in 2009. The Assembly investigated the incident and ordered Bocanegra, then a chief of staff, to stay away from Gyore.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

