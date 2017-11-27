Tony Mendoza loses committee posts as Senate investigates sex harassment complaint

More Videos 1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol Pause 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 0:55 Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 1:12 Immigrant: 'We have had to change our hopes for fears.' 0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense' 0:46 Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger talk about what’s killing us 0:21 World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says 1:54 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa 1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.” Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.” Instagram/steadyjenny and Facebook/Keith Anthony Sikora via Storyful

Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.” Instagram/steadyjenny and Facebook/Keith Anthony Sikora via Storyful