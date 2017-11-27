Tony Mendoza loses committee posts as Senate investigates sex harassment complaint

California Senate leadership on Monday stripped Sen. Tony Mendoza of his committee chairmanship and two commission appointments as it investigates complaints of sexual harassment by the Artesia Democrat.
In an emergency session, the Senate Rules Committee voted unanimously to remove Mendoza as chair of the Senate Insurance, Banking and Financial Institutions Committee and from appointments to the California Commission for Economic Development and the California Workforce Development Board. The vote took place without discussion.
The Bee reported last month that Mendoza fired three Capitol staff members after they complained to the rules committee about his behavior toward a fellow who worked in the office, including that he invited her to his home to review her resume. Mendoza, who has called the allegations “unsubstantiated,” and Senate officials have denied any connection.
The Senate said it has been reviewing the alleged misconduct since September and an investigation is ongoing. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, who at the time lived with Mendoza, said he was unaware of the allegations, and he moved out of the home they shared after The Bee published its story. The rules committee also announced that it would move all future sexual harassment investigations to an outside legal firm.
Since then, two more women have come forward alleging that Mendoza behaved inappropriately toward them when they worked for him. One said he took her to a hotel suite at a state party convention and gave her alcohol, even though she was underage. The other said he sent her flirtatious text messages and repeatedly invited her to after-hours events, often alone, even though she was married.
Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff
