Toni Atkins will be first woman to lead California Senate

California lawmakers sing gospel to mark Atkins' last day in Assembly

California lawmakers sing gospel to mark Atkins' last day in Assembly

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Sen. Toni Atkins says constituents' fear of losing Obamacare is 'heartwrenching'

Sen. Toni Atkins says constituents' fear of losing Obamacare is 'heartwrenching'

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

'They went after me instead of him'

'They went after me instead of him'

Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

  California lawmakers sing gospel to mark Atkins' last day in Assembly

    Former Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, was the last member of the departing class of 2010 to be honored by her colleagues early Thursday morning as the 2016 legislative session ended. Atkins, a fan of gospel music, looked on with a smile while a bipartisan group of assemblymembers from across the state broke out in a gospel song. She is leaving the Assembly because of term limits, but is running for the state Senate in November.

Former Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, was the last member of the departing class of 2010 to be honored by her colleagues early Thursday morning as the 2016 legislative session ended. Atkins, a fan of gospel music, looked on with a smile while a bipartisan group of assemblymembers from across the state broke out in a gospel song. She is leaving the Assembly because of term limits, but is running for the state Senate in November. Christopher Cadelago The Sacramento Bee
Former Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, was the last member of the departing class of 2010 to be honored by her colleagues early Thursday morning as the 2016 legislative session ended. Atkins, a fan of gospel music, looked on with a smile while a bipartisan group of assemblymembers from across the state broke out in a gospel song. She is leaving the Assembly because of term limits, but is running for the state Senate in November. Christopher Cadelago The Sacramento Bee
Toni Atkins will be first woman to lead California Senate

By Alexei Koseff And Taryn Luna

akoseff@sacbee.com

December 07, 2017 11:12 AM

Toni Atkins will become the first woman to lead the California Senate next year.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León announced Thursday that Atkins, a San Diego Democrat, is the consensus pick of the Senate Democratic Caucus to succeed him as leader. She will be formally elected in January, and a transition will take place later in the year, de León said in a statement.

“Toni is a leader of great experience, achievement and integrity, and I have every confidence that she will lead America’s most accomplished legislative chamber to even greater heights,” de León said.

In a series of firsts, Atkins will also be the first openly gay pro tem in state history and the first person to have served as both Assembly speaker and Senate president pro tem in nearly 150 years, according to Alex Vassar, a legislative historian at the California State Library.

“Today, I am humbled by the trust my colleagues have placed in me, and I intend to earn that trust every day by working tirelessly and inclusively to keep California a place of opportunity for everyone,” Atkins, 55, said in a statement. “Given our national divisions, California’s example is more important than ever – and I look forward to working with our president pro tem and all of our colleagues to ensure that the Senate continues to rise together to meet the challenges faced by the great people we represent.”

Atkins and de León declined interview requests Thursday.

Atkins was elected to the Senate last November after serving for six years in the Assembly, where she was speaker from May 2014 until March 2016.

The daughter of a miner and a seamstress, she grew up in a house without running water in rural Virginia. The family didn’t have health insurance, which she discussed on the Senate floor earlier this year as she pushed her colleagues to adopt a universal health care bill she introduced with Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens.

She worked for the San Diego City Council before becoming a councilwoman in 2000. She served on the council until 2008, including a short stint as interim mayor.

In a text message to other Democratic senators, Atkins said she intended to build on successes under de León’s leadership. She pledged to focus on the needs of the senators and address challenges such as elections, legislation, sexual harassment and workplace safety.

“I do believe California can chart a new vision and give direction to other states and industries on how to address this issue,” she wrote.

De León, who terms out of the Legislature at the end of next year, entered the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Dianne Feinstein in October. The announcement prompted lawmakers to make plans to replace him as pro tem.

De León had previously made it known that he wanted to continue to serve as pro tem as long as possible. Some in the caucus questioned whether de León could focus on both his federal race and fundraising for state senate campaigns, a key aspect of the leadership position.

Atkins and at least two other Democratic legislators – Sens. Connie Leyva of Chino and Bob Hertzberg of Los Angeles – jockeyed for the top spot in the Senate. Leyva announced her desire to be the next pro tem in September, with some quick to criticize her for speaking out. She stepped out of the race roughly two weeks ago after it became clear that Atkins secured the necessary votes from other lawmakers.

“I was happy to come together with Sen. Atkins and support her,” Leyva said Thursday. “I think it’s incredibly important for a woman to be pro tem. We need unity right now in the Senate.”

Hertzberg commended de León and voiced support for the incoming pro tem.

“We have critical work to do, and there’s no better person to lead the charge than my fellow former Speaker Toni Atkins,” Hertzberg said in a statement. “Senator Atkins’ experience as speaker makes her well positioned to hit the ground running, and I am excited to work together to address the great challenges we face in the Senate and across California.”

Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus joined a conference call early Thursday morning to receive an update on the house’s actions to address sexual harassment in the Capitol. At the end of the call, de León discussed transitioning the leadership role to Atkins, according to lawmakers.

It’s unclear when Atkins will take over next year.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

California lawmakers sing gospel to mark Atkins' last day in Assembly

California lawmakers sing gospel to mark Atkins' last day in Assembly

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Sen. Toni Atkins says constituents' fear of losing Obamacare is 'heartwrenching'

Sen. Toni Atkins says constituents' fear of losing Obamacare is 'heartwrenching'

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

'They went after me instead of him'

'They went after me instead of him'

Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

    California Secretary of State Alex Padilla says "we have more work to do" to change the culture that allows sexual harassment and abuse.

