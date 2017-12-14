Ten things Jerry Brown hates about the GOP tax plan

More Videos 0:33 Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol Pause 0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 2:30 Roseville protesters object to tax bill 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense' 0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?' 1:52 Yolo marijuana farmers embrace new 'track-and trace' program 1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana Speaking at an event in Indianapolis on September 27, President Donald Trump said that his tax proposal will help middle class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy. Speaking at an event in Indianapolis on September 27, President Donald Trump said that his tax proposal will help middle class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy. AP

Speaking at an event in Indianapolis on September 27, President Donald Trump said that his tax proposal will help middle class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy. AP