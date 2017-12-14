Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation

California Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León said he asked Sen. Tony Mendoza to step away from his position in the Legislature as law firms investigate three separate misconduct allegations against the Artesia Democrat.
“I have spoke with Sen Mendoza and I have asked him to take a leave of absence pending the outcome of that investigation,” de León said at a press conference Thursday.
He also said the law firms will investigate complaints against Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Los Angeles, accused by three female colleagues of making them uncomfortable with lingering hugs.
De León said he spoke with Mendoza Thursday morning. When asked if Mendoza agreed to take a leave of absence, he said it was an “ongoing conversation.”
Never miss a local story.
The pro tem said he expects the investigation into Mendoza to conclude early next year.
De León, who previously share a home with Mendoza in Sacramento, said he had never witnessed any inappropriate behavior.
Mendoza was stripped of his committee posts after The Bee reported allegations involving three women who previously worked in his offices.
An allegation that Mendoza invited home a 23-year-old Senate fellow seeking a job in his office raised questions about how employees of the Senate Rules Committee, which was previously responsible for investigating sexual harassment claims, handled the case.
De León said last month that the Senate would hire an outside law firm to probe all future sexual harassment, assault and abuse allegations in response to the Mendoza allegations. De León has said rules employees will no longer have control of Senate investigations.
The pro tem discussed asking Mendoza to temporarily leave his position during a a press conference to announce that the Senate selected two law firms to investigate sexual harassment allegations. He said the Senate will work with a Sacramento nonprofit to provide support services to victims.
“This is an opportunity to really change the culture of this legislative body in many ways,” de León said.
The Senate leader described the actions as unprecedented, calling it the “most far reaching overhaul” of a legislative body in the country.
The Senate will also conduct a series of hearings to examine the state’s legal standards surrounding sexual harassment across all industries industries.
One of the firms is Sacramento-based Van Dermyden Maddux, which conducts workplace investigations on behalf of employers, according to its website. The other, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, is a global firm founded in Los Angeles that says it represents the majority of Fortune 100 and more than half of Fortune 500 companies.
The Senate said it hired WEAVE in Sacramento County to provide confidential support services for survivors. De León said investigators will work with WEAVE to set up a confidential hotline for victims to report sexual harassment.
A seven-member panel that included Democratic Sens. Toni Atkins, Connie Leyva, Holly Mitchell and Bill Monning, Republican Senate Leader Patricia Bates, Lobbyist Christy Bouma, Legislative Counsel of California Diane Boyer Vine and Secretary of the Senate Daniel Alvarez interviewed and selected the law firms.
The pro tem’s office previously said the firms “should have no prior existing professional or political relationship with the state Senate or individual Senators.”
Lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have given nearly $95,000 in contributions to California candidates, ballots measures and other committees in the last five years. The firm’s employees have dished out $16,945 to Senate candidates, including contributions to sitting Sens. John Moorlach, Bob Hertzberg, Scott Wiener, Henry Stern, Ben Allen and Bob Wieckowski.
De Leon said he was not aware of the contributions and has the utmost confidence that the firms will be “fair and judicious” to victims.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
Comments