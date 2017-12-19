President Donald Trump speaks with the media before departing for Camp David on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Dec. 16, 2017.
Near tax victory, Trump is as unpopular in California as Jimmy Carter in defeat

December 19, 2017 08:00 PM

Nearing his first major legislative achievement, President Donald Trump’s disapproval remains high across California, according to a new poll.

UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found that 66 percent of the state’s registered voters disapprove of the Republican’s performance. That disapproval rate is nine percentage points greater than the poll showed in May and five percentage points greater than it found in March.

The new survey determined that only 30 percent approve of Trump’s job in office, as his first year comes to an end. UC Berkeley’s pollsters said Trump’s poor performance is nearing some of lowest ratings Californians have given to a president over the past five decades.

Trump’s paltry figures compare with George W. Bush, whose unpopularity reached 71 percent in July 2008 as the economy soured and the Iraq War dragged on, and Richard Nixon, who was at 70 percent disapproval on the eve of his resignation in August 1974. UC Berkeley’s poll out in June had found that Trump was faring far worse than the younger Bush early in their tenures.

The least popular Democrat was Jimmy Carter, whose disapproval rate reached 66 percent in California in the summer of 1980, just before Ronald Reagan unseated him.

The latest findings were highly partisan: More than nine in 10 Democrats disapprove of Trump’s job while more than seven in 10 Republicans approve.

The poll was taken as Republicans put the finishing touches on sweeping tax overhaul legislation promised by Trump and GOP members of Congress.

The legislation caps at $10,000 deductions for state and local sales, income and property taxes, leading a majority of Californians to believe that it would be harmful for a state that voted overwhelmingly for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Trump is least popular with women, Latinos, African Americans, coastal dwellers and those living in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Christopher Cadelago: @ccadelago

