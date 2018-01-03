Lobbyist alleges law firm fired her for signing ‘We Said Enough’ letter

More Videos 1:12 Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation Pause 1:27 Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 1:27 Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest) 1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired 0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity 1:03 California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol Women who have experienced or seen sexual harassment in the Capitol are speaking out, but many fear the consequences of telling their stories. Women who have experienced or seen sexual harassment in the Capitol are speaking out, but many fear the consequences of telling their stories. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Women who have experienced or seen sexual harassment in the Capitol are speaking out, but many fear the consequences of telling their stories. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee