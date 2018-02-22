California a 'crime nest' without ICE agents, Trump muses

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested yanking federal immigration agents out of California as punishment for the state's sanctuary policies.

Removing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from California could result in the state "begging" for the ICE agents to come back, Trump said.

"We're getting no help from the state of California," Trump said during a listening session at the White House on school safety and gun violence. "Frankly, if I pulled our people from California, you would have a crime nest like you've never seen in California. All I'd have to say is, 'ICE, Border Patrol, leave California alone."

It was not immediately clear how serious Trump was about his proposal. His administration has previously vowed to step up immigration raids in California. At the same time, a new law took effect in California this year that prohibits businesses from assisting federal immigration agents who are conducting raids.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

California officials responded swiftly to Trump's statements:

The president’s obsession with California is growing more outrageous by the day. His attacks are not only mean-spirited, they’re patently false. pic.twitter.com/9V4LWRr9au — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 22, 2018

If ICE and the President want to focus on dangerous criminals, we're here to help. But if they just want to tear apart hardworking mothers and fathers from their children, then we say Adios. https://t.co/ftCixbyQ9r — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) February 22, 2018

Once again the Fed Admin is choosing politics over public safety. Threatening #SanctuaryCities with federal action will not coerce us into betraying the trust and cooperation of our immigrant community.

SF is and always will be a #SanctuaryCity. https://t.co/o2TC7OAvvq — Mark Farrell (@MarkFarrellSF) February 22, 2018

"Trump made the remarks as an aside in a listening session he hosted with state and local officials who have dealt with school shootings." Californians want to hear more solutions, less from Trump. https://t.co/3sHqLjkyni — Ricardo Lara (@senricardolara) February 22, 2018

Billy Kobin: (916) 321-1860, @Billy_Kobin



