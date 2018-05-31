'It has to be tackled': Top governor candidates on affordable housing

California is making it easier to vote — even if you forgot to register

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

May 31, 2018 08:14 PM

Thinking about voting in the June 5 election but forgot to register? Or maybe you moved and forgot to update your address.

Don't worry. For the first time in a California general election, voters who missed the registration deadline can still vote for sheriff or a favorite candidate for governor — thanks to a new conditional voter registration process.

That's because of state legislation that went into effect in 2017.

It's part of what Secretary of State Alex Padilla called, "a simple way we're continuing to expand voting rights and opportunities in California."

All would-be voters need to do is fill out a same-day registration card and cast their ballots on or before Election Day. 

Registration has to be done at county elections offices. That's because the offices have the ability to look up potential voter information and be sure a ballot hasn't already been submitted in another county.

It's the first time counties are sharing that information, in hopes of preventing people from voting twice.

For more information on how to take advantage of California's conditional voter registration, go to www.sos.ca.gov.

