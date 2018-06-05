What the early results mean in the California governor's race

Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom topped a crowded field of 27 candidates in the California governor's race Tuesday in early results, as Republican businessman John Cox led the race for second place.

Newsom led Cox, 37 percent to 26 percent.

Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen had 12 percent of votes, followed by Democrat and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at 11 percent, state Treasurer John Chiang at 6 percent and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin at 2 percent.

The early numbers reflected public opinion polling that has consistently shown Newsom and Cox in the top two positions heading into the November general election.

If Cox holds onto the second-place spot, Newsom will face off this November with a virtually unknown Republican who has never held elected office.

That all but ensures the former two-term San Francisco mayor will be California's next governor. No Republican has won a statewide race in since former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006, and Republican voters are continuing to decline in a state growing more Democratic.

Newsom, the clear frontrunner all along, benefited from strong name recognition and a nearly eight-year tenure as lieutenant governor.

He sought early on to appeal to the Democratic Party's liberal base, staking out positions on single-payer health care, universal preschool and ending California's money bail system.

Building his campaign on his most widely known achievement – marrying 4,036 same-sex couples as a young first-term mayor In 2004 – Newsom sought to capitalize on his party's march to the left by touting himself as both unafraid to buck the Democratic Party establishment and best-suited to lead California's resistance to President Donald Trump.

The father of four young children, Newsom throughout his campaign touted his record on spearheading California's path to legal weed and leading measures to strengthen the state's gun control laws, foreshadowing a more liberal path ahead for the nation's bluest state.

"California, like San Francisco, is America's coming attraction," Newsom said at a campaign stop in San Francisco last week. "It's time for us to lead, not just lead this state anew, but ultimately this nation and the world we're trying to build."

He walloped his challengers in fundraising, raising more than $25 million since he got into the race in 2015. He heads to the general election with a cash advantage, with nearly $13 million in the bank.

Newsom also out-competed fellow Democrats for endorsements from major interests, including the California Nurses Association and the California Medical Association. Much of his financial support came from the health care industry, Silicon Valley and powerful union groups.

Cox, by contrast, funded his campaign with much of his own money and has virtually no campaign cash on hand. The businessman and real estate investor, with rental properties in the Midwest, surged ahead of Villaraigosa in polls following Trump's endorsement. It was a major turning point as the two fought it out for second place.

In late May, Trump tweeted his support for Cox saying "California finally deserves a great Governor, one who understands borders, crime and lowering taxes," adding that he looks forward to "working with him to Make California Great again!"

Throughout the race, all four major Democrats sought to brand themselves as a leader of the California resistance to President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress, vowing to defend immigrants, work to create greater access to affordable health care and safeguarding the state's clean-energy policies and strict environmental protections.

The Republicans, Cox and Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach, fought for the hearts of conservative voters. Allen sought to capitalize on Cox's early dithering on Trump (he didn't vote for him but later said he regretted it).

Total spending in the gubernatorial primary amounted to about $75 million, including nearly $34 million from independent expenditure committees legally forbidden from coordinating with candidates, according to an analysis by Rob Pyers with the nonpartisan California Target Book.

With a late injection of more than $20 million from billionaire charter schools supporters backing Villaraigosa, the top political race in California grew bruising in the final weeks of the campaign. The charter-school advocates, including the CEO of Netflix and a Republican megadonor, attacked Newsom for skipping work as lieutenant governor, overselling his achievements and mismanaging San Francisco as mayor.

Newsom helped fuel Republican support for Cox by touting Trump's endorsement of him. He ran television ads citing Cox's lifelong membership in the National Rifle Association and opposition to stronger gun control laws.

Villaraigosa and Chiang blasted Newsom's strategy, denouncing him for helping to put a Republican at the top of the ticket as the party works to retain control of the House in November.

Villaraigosa emphasized his eight-year tenure as Los Angeles mayor, seeking to convince voters that leading the state's largest city through a recession would make him best prepared to lead California. His told voters he'd be the strongest advocate for immigrants and most willing to change to the state's education system. State Treasurer John Chiang branded himself as the candidate who would continue Brown's legacy as a staunch fiscal steward for the state.





