Still haven't voted? Here's what you need to know

Election Day is only a few days away and you still haven't mailed in your ballot? Don't worry. There is still plenty of time and more ways than ever to cast your vote.
If you missed the May 21 deadline to register to vote, you can take advantage of the state's new conditional voter registration option, available 14 days before and on election day, which is June 5. Voters can check their registration status on the California Secretary of State web site.
Voters who need a ballot can still get one through June 5, although it is too late to have one mailed to your home. Where and how to get a ballot or to register to vote varies depending on your county of residence.
Sacramento County voters will have a slightly different voting experience than voters in neighboring counties, because it is taking part in a state pilot program to make voting more convenient and accessible.
Madera, Napa, Nevada and San Mateo counties also will be using the new voting system. Voters in the five counties automatically received ballots in the mail, while the rest of the state's voters had to request a vote-by-mail ballot in advance. In these five counties, the traditional neighborhood polling places will be replaced with voting centers.
California voters can mail in ballots, as long as they are postmarked on or before June 5 and are received no later than three days after election day. Remember to sign the ballot, seal the envelope and affix the required postage. Be sure to sign the return envelope or it can not be counted.
If you don't have the proper postage the ballot will still be delivered but the bill for insufficient postage will go to your county of residence, according to U.S. Postal Service officials.
Here's how to vote in your county:
Sacramento County
In Sacramento County, 78 voting centers will be open — 18 of them opened on May 26 and the rest will open on June 2. All will offer conditional voter registration, in-person voting, replacement of vote-by-mail ballots and voting assistance. County residents can go to any voting center in the county to vote or drop off a ballot.
If you can't find a voting center, go to the county Voter Registration and Elections office at 7000 65th Street, Suite A in Sacramento.
There also are numerous drop-off locations in the county, including many public libraries,that accept ballots. Go the the county website for a list.
For more information, call 916-875-6451.
Placer County
Placer County voters should have received a sample ballot pamphlet containing information about candidates and ballot measures. The pamphlet also will show residents the location of their neighborhood polling place for the June 5 election. You also can find the location of your polling place on the county's elections Office web site.
Voters can take advantage of early voting at the county's elections Office at 2956 Richardson Drive in Auburn. The office is open from 8 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
Voters also can vote by mail, if they have requested a received a vote-by-mail ballot. These ballots can be returned by mail, in person, or at a 24-hour drive-up drop-off box located at the Placer County Office of Elections or at any polling place in Placer County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
Voters who haven't registered yet can get conditional voter registration at the elections office through June 5.
For more information, call the Placer County Office of Elections at (530) 886-5650 or toll free in California at (800) 824-8683.
El Dorado County
El Dorado County residents can vote by mail, drop off ballots at the county elections office, 2850 Fairlane Court in Placerville, or at the satellite office in South Lake Tahoe, 3368 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Suite 108, on or before June 5. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
Voters also can apply for conditional voter registration at either office.
Residents who prefer to vote in person can go to the county web site to look up the location of their polling place.
For more information, call the elections office in Placerville at (530) 621-7480 or, from El Dorado Hills, (916) 358-3555, ext. 7480. The South Lake Tahoe office can be reached at (530) 573-7955, ext. 7480.
Yolo County
Yolo County voters can vote by mail or drop off ballots at the elections office at 625 Court St. No. B-05 in Woodland. The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 5.
Residents can apply for conditional voter registration at the elections office, but they can not register to vote at neighborhood polling places.
The Woodland Public Library, Arthur F. Turner Community Library in West Sacramento, Mary L. Stephens Library in Davis, Winters Community Library and Esparto Regional Library are serving as drop-off points until noon June 4. For information about the hours of each library go to www.cityofwoodland.org/library for the Woodland Public Library, and www.yolocountylibrary.org for the four Yolo County sites.
To find your polling place go to www.yoloelections.org/voting/polling_place. Polling places will offer sample ballots and other informational materials, paper ballots and provisional voting. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
For more information from Yolo County elections visit: www.yoloelections.org or call (530) 666-8133.
