Retired judges back Schubert in Sacramento DA's race

Add another endorsement to Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s ledger:
A list of 18 retired Sacramento, federal and appellate judges have cast their support for the incumbent Schubert, who is seeking reelection June 5 in a contentious battle with deputy District Attorney and principal criminal attorney Noah Phillips.
The group is largely comprised of jurists who once occupied the Sacramento Superior Court bench, and also includes retired U.S. District Court Judge Raul Ramirez, retired Solano Superior Court Judge Richard Harris and Arthur Scotland, retired presiding justice, Third District Court of Appeal, in Sacramento, who leads the endorsers.
“We’re not political, but what we should care about is integrity and professionalism in the practice of law. The office requires the most ethics because of what’s at stake,” Scotland said Thursday in discussing the judges’ endorsement of Schubert. “It’s such a critically important office,” Scotland said. “She has the integrity and skill to continue to lead the office.”
Sitting judges are restricted from formally endorsing candidates for non-judicial offices, but retired judges can endorse those running for political office.
Schubert has the strong backing of local and state law enforcement groups that have contributed heavily to her reelection bid, including PACs for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s and Police Officers’ associations, the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association and the California Correctional Peace Officers’ Association.
She also won early endorsements from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the Sacramento Metro Chamber and victims’ rights group Crime Victims United of California.
Schubert called the judges’ endorsement a “special honor,” in a statement accompanying the announcement.
Comments