Newcomer Gaylord takes lead over veteran Starsky in Folsom City Council race

New ballot counts for the Folsom City Council released Tuesday put newcomer Roger D. Gaylord ahead of four-term incumbent Jeff Starsky in the city’s two-seat race.
Currently, Ernie Sheldon leads with 12,368 votes, accounting for 25.5 percent of the tallied ballots, according to numbers from the county’s office of Voter Registration and Elections.
Gaylord, a 33-year-old Folsom native who works as a security consultant and has a background in criminal justice, is positioned to take the second seat on the council, with 11,877 votes in his favor, or 24 percent of the counted votes.
Gaylord sits ahead of Starsky, who is running for his fifth term on the city council, with a 232 vote lead.
“To have the representation from the younger people and younger families, that’s what I bring to the table,” Gaylord said. “I’m going to embrace this semi-victory and take it for what it is.”
Registrar of Voters Jill LaVine said in an email Tuesday that an additional 98,455 ballots still needed to be counted for Sacramento County. She said the ballots would be counted into the weekend, with an update expected on Monday.
Starsky could not be reached for comment by time of publication.
