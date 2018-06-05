'It's a mess.' Voters say they're confused by new system in Sacramento County
Voters at the McKinley Park library in Sacramento say they had trouble figuring out which polling place to go to on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, under a new voting system approved by California legislators in 2016.
Initial reporting put Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones ahead of challengers in the county’s primary elections Tuesday night. Challenger Milo Fitch wasn't ready to concede on Tuesday night, June 5, 2018.
Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert declared victory Tuesday, June 5, 2018 over challenger Noah Phillips after a contentious race spotlighted by the shooting of Stephon Clark and the arrest of a suspect in the East Area Rapist case.
Karina Talamantes, 29, campaigns for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Education on Sunday, May 20. She is running for the District 2 seat, which includes Natomas, North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Rio Linda. The election is June 5.
Workers at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections had already received thousands of ballots in the mail or county dropboxes by May 17. Every registered voter in the county will get a ballot in the mail under a new law.