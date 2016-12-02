The State Worker

California state worker union cancels strike set for Monday

A one-day strike by California’s largest state worker union set for Monday has been called off.

“After weeks of preparing for a strike, we have been in conversations with the state, and we both feel we have found a pathway forward,” SEIU Local 1000 President Yvonne Walker said in a letter to members. “Therefore we have withdrawn our notice to strike and will continue bargaining today. Our goal has never been to go on strike. It has always been to get a contract we can all be proud of.”

The 95,000-member Service Employees International Union Local 1000 has been at odds with Brown since April over a new contract, with disagreements over a multiyear raise, gender pay inequities and how much members will contribute to their health care plans still pending. The existing contract expired July 1.

Despite not yet reaching a formal impasse in negotiations, Local 1000 announced the potential strike last week coinciding with the first day of new legislative session, a potentially embarrassing situation for the overwhelmingly Democratic members who are elected with support from organized labor.

The Brown administration has declared that the work stoppage would be illegal because of a no-strike clause in the union’s contract and warned employees that they could face disciplinary action if they participate. Local 1000 argues that bad faith bargaining by the state justifies the strike.

