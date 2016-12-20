Raises for state workers: AFSCME latest union to strike a deal

A mix of 5,000 California state social and health care workers will get an 11.5 percent raise over the next three years if they approve a contract their union announced this week.
The raises in the proposed contract for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2620 are front-loaded, with all of its members receiving at least a 7 percent wage increase in 2017. Some members would gain as much as 17 percent next year, depending on their job categories.
Their tentative agreement is the latest deal announced between Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration and a group unions whose contracts expired on July 1. At its peak, 14 of the state’s 21 labor contracts had expired.
Now, only one labor group – the Union of American Physicians and Dentists – has an expired contract without a tentative agreement for a new one.
Like other recent labor deals, AFSCME agreed to have its members pay a portion of the salaries toward the cost of health benefits they’ll use in retirement. AFSCME members would start paying 1 percent of their salaries for those benefits on July 1, 2017. That share would climb to a total of 3 percent on July 1, 2019.
The deal has several special salary adjustments for certain job classifications. They are:
▪ Occupational therapists - 10 percent
▪ Senior occupational therapists - 10 percent
▪ Physical therapist I and II - 10 percent
▪ Speech pathologist I and II - 10 percent
▪ Chaplains - 5 percent
▪ Registered dietitians and pre-registered dietitians - 5 percent
▪ Inspector board of pharmacy - 5 percent
▪ Adoption specialist - 5 percent
▪ Individual program coordinators/safety - 5 percent.
