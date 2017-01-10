The State Worker

January 10, 2017 6:00 AM

How much will state workers take home from SEIU’s $2,500 bonus checks?

The State Worker

Chronicling civil-service life for California state workers

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

The bonus checks that will go to members of state government’s largest union if they adopt a new contract will put a nice bump in their paychecks and make a $260 million dent in the state budget.

But how much will a member of SEIU Local 1000 actually take home?

Bonuses are considered supplemental income and are subject to a higher tax withholding rate from the IRS.

It works out to 25 percent from the federal government and another 10.23 percent from state government, according to the state Department of Finance.

That 35.23 percent withholding rate will take up $880.75 from an SEIU bonus check, leaving workers with $1,619.25.

 
Sign up
The State Worker newsletter has breaking news for state workers, including news on pay, benefits, pensions and jobs. Sign up here.

The good news according to the Finance Department is that “the higher withholding rate should result, in most cases, in additional refunds when the tax return for that year is filed, or for a reduction in taxes owed when the return is filed.”

That’s because the employee’s total income for the year would be taxed at the same rate, leading some of the higher taxes paid up front to come back to the worker.

SEIU represents some 96,000 workers across a broad range of careers that includes custodians, government analysts, tax auditors and nurses. Union leaders say the $2,500 bonus is the equivalent or better than 4 percent raise for two-thirds of its members.

SEIU members are voting on a 42-month contract that would raise their pay by 11.5 percent. Their current contract expired on July 1, 2016.

Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

Gov. Jerry Brown, reacting on Dec. 5, 2016 to a tentative contract for California's largest state worker union, said the administration must be prudent.

Cynthia Moreno Vida en el Valle Newspaper / McClatchy Vida en el Valle Newspaper / McClatchy

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton

Related content

The State Worker

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

View more video

About This Blog


The Sacramento Bee launched The State Worker blog in 2008 to cover state government from the perspective of California government employees. Every day The Bee filters the news through a single question: "What does this mean for state workers?" Subscribe to alerts on state pay, benefits, pensions, contracts and jobs at sacbee.com/newsletters. Twitter: @TheStateWorker.

Editor's Choice Videos