From VA to FBI, government workers await details of Trump’s hiring freeze

From the FBI to the Department of Veterans Affairs, branches of the federal government are trying to figure out how a hiring freeze announced by President Donald Trump on Monday will affect their payrolls.
They have not yet received formal instructions to stop hiring, and some are moving forward filling open jobs.
Trump said the hiring freeze would not impact the military when he followed through on a campaign pledge and signed an executive order restricting federal employment.
Hours later, his administration had not released guidance to departments on how to carry out the order. Its text, published late Monday, suggested the only exemption would be for military personnel.
In California, 866 jobs are being advertised at the federal government’s official hiring website, usajobs.gov. Fifty-three of them are in Sacramento.
Most of the Sacramento jobs are at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of the Interior and the California National Guard.
There’s also an open call for people who’d like to compete for jobs as FBI special agents.
California spokesmen for the VA, Department of Justice and the U.S. Geological Survey have not received instructions on whether they can hire.
“We’re proceeding until we’re instructed not to,” said Justin Pressfield, a spokesman for the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency is hiring scientists to study water resources and wildlife in California.
The VA in Sacramento has postings for psychologists, nurses and social workers. There are also a number of civilian jobs at military installations near Sacramento for nurses and doctors
Trump in his “contract with the American voter” announced during his campaign that he’d restrict hiring to “reduce the federal workforce through attrition.” He included exemptions for the military, public safety and health.
Members of Congress also want more details on the workforce executive order.
“This is a very complex government and you want to be really careful with your edicts because chances are they’re going to come back and bite you if you’re not careful,” said Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove. He implemented a hiring freeze when he was a deputy secretary of the Interior Department during the Clinton administration.
“We’re going to stop hiring. Really? What about TSA? What about the border patrol. What about the guy doing cyber security for the Justice Department?” he asked.
Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton.
