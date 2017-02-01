California nurses scrambling for education records after state board demands them

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

0:44 Watch five years of Sierra snow from space

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

1:42 DirecTV workers strike over technician's termination

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting