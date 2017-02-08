In fast ruling, judge upholds SEIU Local 1000 dues collection

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

1:11 Sacramento protesters participate in Day of Solidarity against Dakota Access Pipeline

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:58 Caught on camera: Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice