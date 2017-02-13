Dakota Access pipeline protesters urge CalPERS divestment

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:11 Sacramento protesters participate in Day of Solidarity against Dakota Access Pipeline

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:13 Live Oak resident prepares for the worst