February 13, 2017 10:32 AM

Dakota Access pipeline protesters urge CalPERS divestment

By Adam Ashton

Activists are packing today’s CalPERS Board of administration meeting, urging the retirement fund to divest from the controversial Dakota Access pipeline.

The CalPERS board is considering an Assembly bill that would compel it to divest from the project, as well as with any business that is helping to fund or finance it.

CalPERS leaders last week released a report that urged the board to oppose the Assembly bill, arguing that it could risk $4 billion in investments.

Protestors gathered early Monday for a rally outside CalPERS’ headquarters.

“I guarantee you that CalPERS had never seen anything like this,” said R.L. Miller, who helped organize the demonstration.

The activists plan to hand the board about 52,000 signatures they collected from people who want the fund to divest from the project.

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton

The State Worker

