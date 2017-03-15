Grudgingly, CalPERS cuts pensions for 200 workers of defunct LA agency

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension Pause

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

2:07 Sacramento St. Patrick's Day revelers asked tough questions

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage