What travel ban? UCLA heading to Memphis for Sweet 16, despite ‘religious freedom’ law

The third-seeded Bruins fought off a feisty Kent State opponent to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. T.J. Leaf led UCLA with 23 points and fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 15.
NCAA
UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu reacts after dunking in the second half as Cincinnati guard Jacob Evans looks on Sunday during the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center.
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts after the Ducks beat the Rhode Island Rams at the NCAA Tournament second-round game on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) grabs a rebound in front of Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain (10) and Bruins forward TJ Leaf (22) in the first half of the NCAA Tournament game between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) celebrates with his teammates after shooting the game-winning three-point shot over Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) late in the second half at the NCAA Division I second-round game between the Oregon Ducks and Rhode Island Rams on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Elk Grove residents Amy Bailey, Ryan, Jordan, 9, and Emma, 11, take a selfie before entering the Golden 1 Center for the NCAA Tournament game between the Oregon Ducks and the Rhode Island Rams on Sunday.
UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday (3) celebrates a 3-pointer in the 79-67 victory over the Cincinnati Bears during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jacob Evans (1) and Cincinnati Bearcats guard Kevin Johnson (25) embrace after losing the NCAA Tournament second-round game between the UCLA Bruins and Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
UCLA Bruins forward TJ Leaf (22) dunks the ball during the second half at the NCAA Tournament second-round game between the UCLA Bruins and Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Melissa Wong of Orange County holds up four tickets of admission for Sunday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Rams guard E.C. Matthews is called for the offensive foul as he runs over Ducks forward Dillon Brooks late in the second half in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament game between the Oregon Ducks and Rhode Island Rams at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Rhode Island Rams guard Will Leviton reacts from the bench after his team scored late in the first half in their game against the Oregon Ducks during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday (3) goes up for a shot during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bears during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) scoops a shot under the arm of Cincinnati Bearcats forward Kyle Washington (24) for two points in the first half of the NCAA Tournament game between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) goes up for a shot while defended by Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Rams guard Jarvis Garrett and Ducks forward Dillon Brooks chase a loose ball late in the second half in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament game between the Oregon Ducks and Rhode Island Rams at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bears cheerleaders are lifted into the air during a break from the action during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
UCLA Bruins forward Ike Anigbogu (13) eyes a shot during game against the Cincinnati Bears during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) guards Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain (10) in the first half of the NCAA Tournament game between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts after the Ducks beat the Rhode Island Rams in the NCAA Division I second-round game on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
UCLA Bruins forward Ike Anigbogu (13) tips in the ball during the first half at the NCAA Tournament second-round game between the UCLA Bruins and Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Ducks forward Dillon Brooks celebrates following the 75-72 victory over the Rhode Island Rams in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament game between the Oregon Ducks and Rhode Island Rams at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
William Benkoski, 4, dances outside of the Golden 1 Center accompanied by his mother Lauri Brands, left, and aunts Annika Brands, center, Sarah Phillips and her son, John, before the NCAA Tournament game between between the the Oregon Ducks and the Rhode Island Rams on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Kyle Washington (24) impedes the shot of UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday (3) in the first half of the NCAA Tournament game between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain (10) drives toward the basket during the second half at the NCAA Tournament second-round game between the UCLA Bruins and Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jarron Cumberland (34) pulls up for a step-back jump-shot as UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday (3) tries to guard in the first half of the NCAA Tournament game between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) prepares to block the shot of Cincinnati Bearcats forward Gary Clark (11) in the first half with Bruins guard Isaac Hamilton (10) following in the first half of the NCAA Tournament game between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman shouts to his players late in the second half of their 75-72 victory over the Rhode Island Rams during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) and Rhode Island Rams guard Stanford Robinson (13) battle for a loose ball during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Rhode Island Rams guard Jeff Dowtin (11) walks off the court after his team was defeated by the Oregon Ducks 75-72 during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts after the Ducks beat the Rhode Island Rams at the NCAA Division I second round game on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23), left, guard E.C. Matthews (0), center, and Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the second half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain (10) is fouled by UCLA Bruins guard Isaac Hamilton (10) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the NCAA Tournament game between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) reacts to a basket by a teammate against the Rhode Island Rams during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Rhode Island Rams guard Will Leviton falls back into the arms of teammate Eric Dadika after their team scored in their game against the Oregon Ducks during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Oregon Ducks forward Keith Smith (11) collides with Rhode Island Rams guard Stanford Robinson (13) during the second round of the 2017 Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jacob Evans (1) reaches through the legs of UCLA Bruins guard Isaac Hamilton (10) and a loose ball in the first half of the NCAA Tournament game between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Rhode Island Rams head coach Dan Hurley reacts to a called penalty during the second half of the 75-72 loss to the Oregon Ducks during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3), left, and forward Dillon Brooks (24), right, battle for a loose ball with Rhode Island Rams guard E.C. Matthews (0) during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday in Sacramento.
UCLA Bruins forward TJ Leaf (22) dunks a ball in the second half in the second round of the NCAA Basketball tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, March 19, 2017.
