Audit: California tax collectors on ‘parking lot duty’ for promotional events as politicos push boundaries

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension Pause

3:27 A timeline for North Carolina’s bathroom law

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:03 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

2:47 Peter Pan's point of view

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area