California’s watchdog needs watching, whistleblower says

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

0:52 BOE Member Jerome Horton says board members don't control agency purchases

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

0:42 State schools chief Tom Torlakson salutes Sacramento district as 'safe haven'

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says

0:46 Is this the Sacramento region's worst high school track?

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

0:34 Young Orangevale robbers caught clearly on camera in armed robbery of store