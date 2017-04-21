The State Worker

State workers, your bonuses are finally coming

State workers represented by SEIU Local 1000 will receive bonuses from their new contract by May 12, the State Controller's Office says.

The $2,500 bonuses will be taxed as if they are combined with an employee's April wages, but workers will receive them in separate payments, said a spokeswoman for the Controller's Office.

The controller’s office distributed a memo describing the plan this week to state government human resources departments. Workers have been anticipating the bonuses since their union announced a new contract in December after calling off a planned one-day strike.

The 42-month contract includes cumulative raises totaling 11.5 percent offset somewhat by new payroll deductions for retiree healthcare that SEIU workers will begin making in July 2018.

SEIU represents some 95,000 state workers in a wide range of occupations that includes accountants, nurses, custodians and most general office employees.

