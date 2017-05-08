‘Tyrannical’ Cal Fire chief who ‘yelled for effect’ kept his post after critical investigation

1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability Pause

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:50 Dakota Access Pipeline activists protest at CalPERS

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience

0:52 BOE Member Jerome Horton says board members don't control agency purchases

1:12 Why did CalPERS stick with tobacco ban?

1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened