An Army leader told her women didn’t belong in combat units. That only made her try harder

twitter email After a recent training in Elk Grove, Staff. Sgt. Cyndi Baltezore talks about how she feels to be the first woman to earn a spot in a front-line California National Guard infantry unit, a position that was open to men exclusively until last year. Video by Sue Morrow and Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

