State workers get their raises this month. Their bosses won’t be left out.

About 27,000 California state government managers will see a bump in their next paychecks that will match wage increases for the workers they supervise.
The raises for managers follow a wave of new contracts that unions negotiated last year, garnering pay increases for about half of the state’s workforce.
Supervisors and executives who don’t benefit from union bargaining will get the same wage increases as their rank-and-file employees.
Attorneys will see the highest wage increases at 5 percent. So will their supervisors, according to a pay letter describing manager raises that the state Department of Human Resources published.
Managers of employees in state government’s largest union, Service Employees International Union Local 1000, will receive a 4 percent raise.
State workers typically see wage increases at the start of California’s budget year, which begins on July 1.
In 2015, the state’s payroll topped $16.2 billion for about 247,000 employees.
Salary increases in the new contracts should add more than $1 billion to that total, according to contract summaries from the Human Resources Department.
Last week’s pay memo did not detail raises for supervisors at the California Highway Patrol or at Cal Fire.
Other raises described in the memo include:
▪ 3 percent for supervisors at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
▪ 3 percent for managers who supervise employees represented by the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association.
▪ 2 percent for managers supervising employees represented by the Professional Engineers in California Government.
▪ 4 percent for managers supervising maintenance workers represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers.
▪ 3 percent for managers supervising stationary engineers represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers.
▪ 5 percent or 2 percent for supervisors of state scientists. The pay memo does not detail which managers get the different wage increases.
▪ 2 percent for supervisors of doctors and dentists represented by the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.
▪ 3 percent for supervisors of the mental health workers represented by the California Association of Psychiatric Technicians.
▪ And, 4 percent for the health care and social services workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
